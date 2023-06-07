Nigerian Baptist Convention has asked both the federal and state governments to expedite actions at implementing plans aimed at addressing negative effect of the removal of oil subsidies among Nigerians.

Speaking at a four-day retreat programme for about 37 conference presidents of the church, drawn from all parts of the country, in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital on Wednesday, the president Nigerian Baptist Convention and President of All Africa Baptist Fellowship, Reverend Dr. Israel Akanji, lamented the effect of the removal of the oil subsidy removal among Nigerian masses.

Dr. Akanji, who said that the FG should operate palliative measures in such a way that the masses would benefit maximally, however, commended the FG for setting up a committee on salary review towards cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The Baptist Church also asked President Bola Tinubu to repair the nation’s refineries as part of measures to cushion effects of removal of fuel subsidy.

He also described the move to increase workers’ salaries by the Oyo State Government as soothing.

The cleric, who said that benefits of oil subsidy were going to few individuals in the country before now, added that removal of the subsidy would make the masses benefit.

“The FG should operate it in a way that the masses would benefit. And I believe, removal of the oil subsidy is a good start,” he said.