Adeolu Adeyemo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has approved the payment of February 2016 half salary arrears for the state’s civil servant with a directive that, the payment should be treated with utmost urgency.

The state head of service, Mr K.N. Akintola made the approval known in a circular dated 22nd February 2023.

According to him, the governor has approved another batch of half-salary arrears for the state and local government civil servants.

However, payment is said to have already begun as the state civil servants are already receiving credit alerts payment to that effect.

It would be recalled that the governor had earlier paid the January 2016 half-salary arrears to the state workforce and approved modalities for the payment of all the 30-month half-salary arrears inherited from the previous APC government in the state.

