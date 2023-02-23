Idahosa Moses

The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) on Thursday released its November/December 2022 results with 21,103 candidates obtaining five credits and above in English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe,.who disclosed this in Benin, said the figure represented 75.96 per cent of the total candidates who sat for the examination.

She revealed that 26,561 candidates also scored five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 95.6 per cent.

She maintained that NABTEB has continued to strengthen its quality assurance mechanism, including measures to checkmate examination malpractice.

“For this examination, 123 candidates representing 0.39 per cent of the total candidates were found to be involved in examination malpractice.

“This is an improvement compared to 244 candidates representing 0.75 per cent of the total candidates that sat for the 2021 November/December certificate examination.

“Let me use this forum to remind everyone of the dire need for increased emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training at all levels in the country.

“The principal objective of TVET is to train youths and adults alike, preparing them to develop relevant skills needed for today’s labour market and for academic progression,” she added.

She assured that NABTEB is poised to conduct examinations and assessments leading to the award of vocational and business qualifications, adding that its curriculum and examination structures include a wide range of trade and general education subjects which prepare candidates to meet the dual purpose of the world of work and academic progression.

Isiugo-Abanihe, however, lamented the inadequate number of state-owned technical colleges in some states compared to the number of conventional secondary schools, the dearth of qualified technical teachers, an inadequate reward system for learners and graduates of TVET, lack of technical manpower, equipment and materials for effective practical activities and training as well as increasing cost of materials and equipment and inadequate funding of TVET programmes.





