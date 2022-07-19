Adeleke, Oyetola’s loyalists trade words over prompt payment of salaries, pension, gratuities in Osun

Barely 72 hours after the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect of Osun state, loyalists of the outgoing governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and the governor-elect have started to trade words on the payment of workers’ salaries, pension and gratuities arrears as promised by the incoming administration in the state.

Adeleke was alleged to have kept mute when fielded questions on the issue during his appearance on the Channel Television station interview programme on Monday.

However, Senator Adeleke described the report as the handwork of mischief makers, as he restated his commitment to the implementation of his five points developmental which include the prompt payment of salaries and offsetting of pensions and gratuities.

The governor-elect in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed described the report as a figment of the writer’s imagination, describing Adeleke as a personality that always backs words with actions.

The All Progressives Congress,(APC) members in the state are yet to face the reality that the people of Osun state have rejected them with their votes, and as result, they should desist from their campaign of calumny.

Describing the statement credited to the incoming governor on the issue of payment of pensions and gratuities as a lie from the pit of hell, Olawale stated that Adeleke throughout the interview never at any point disowned his promise to clear outstanding workers’ salaries, pensions and gratuities.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored fake news from the just defeated outgoing Governor of Osun State in which the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke was alleged to have reneged on his promise to clear the backlog of salaries and pensions during a Channels TV interview. This is a lie from the pit of hell as Senator Adeleke throughout the interview never at any point disowned his promise to clear outstanding workers’ salaries, pension and gratuities and better the lives of all Osun people.

“Contrary to the frustrated mind of the deceitful author, the Governor-elect explained in detail how he will source funds to meet the needs of workers including his unique promise of reviewing issue of leakages in state finance and redirecting security votes to meet urgent state needs.

“In the interview, Senator Adeleke not only reiterated his pledge to address workers’ welfare which is number one on his five points agenda, but he also affirmed that payment of workers’ entitlement will not be recorded as an achievement as a labourer deserves his pay.

“On the larger governance issue, the Governor-elect touched on his plans for education, security, job creation, agriculture, infrastructure, debt management and other germane issues. People still in shock at their defeat probably could not concentrate on the full interview to watch a Governor-elect displaying his clear grasp of issues and his preparedness to hit the ground running.

“As Oyetola runs a government of lies and propaganda, the troubled writer assumes all politicians are liars and double-faced exploiters of the public. For the Governor-elect, public office is a sacred trust in which the occupant must display honour and integrity. As a Senator, Senator Adeleke over fulfilled his electoral promises which were arrested across Osun West during the electioneering campaign. He will repeat that feat as Governor of Osun state.

“We remind the outgoing Governor that the Governor-Elect is a man of honour with the antecedent of close affinity with workers, women, youth and several interest groups within Osun state. The workers, pensioners and the mass of our people voted out of genuine conviction to reject a government of liars, falsehood and ineptitude. The outgoing Governor by his aspersions toward the Osun people is worsening his already battered image as even after his defeat, he neither showed remorse nor continue his path of describing Osun people as gullible and unintelligent.

“To the good people of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke reiterated his commitment to his five-point agenda as well as his readiness to serve the people with full sincerity and openness. He is not only prepared for the task ahead but has an action plan to transform his five-point agenda into reality.”





