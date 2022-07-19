15 families of police officers killed by gunmen receive N9.1m in Anambra

About 15 families of police officers serving in Anambra State who died during active service have received N9.1 million.

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, presented the cheques to the families at the state police command’s headquarters, Amowbia, on Tuesday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the cheques were from the Inspector-General of Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, which seeks to boost the moral of officers while carrying out their duties.

A press release by the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Toochukwu, said: “The gesture is an initiative aimed at giving succour to the family of police officers who died in active service. Also, the gesture is aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the administration of the force.”

The PPRO, in the release, quoted thanking the IGP for his relentless efforts towards ensuring good welfare package for personnel of the Force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn, ameliorate the needs of the dependents left behind.

The CP also assures the IGP that officers and men of the command will continue to put in their best to ensure peace, security and safety of Anambra State.

It was gathered also that the benefiting families were mostly those whose breadwinners were killed by rampaging gunmen.