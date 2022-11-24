Adeleke kicks as Oyetola appoints 30 new permanent secretaries

The outgoing Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, and the incoming governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke are now at loggerheads over the appointment of thirty (30) new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Following the announcement by Oyetola on Thursday via a statement made available by the state Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, Senator Adeleke warned that any coordinating director who accepts a permanent Secretary appointment will exit the service from November 28th.

Meanwhile, the statement stated that the swearing ceremony of the officers would hold the same day today at the Local Government Service Commission hall.

But the incoming governor in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, affirmed that taking such appointments at this last minute indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service.

He said, “We want to put on records that those who accept the appointments should be ready to leave the service whether or not their service tenure has reached statutory age. The occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgoing Governor out of public service from November 28”.

“At the same time, those who still want to remain in service of the Osun state government should decline the Greek gift from the outgoing Governor. We affirm that no waiver will be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary”, the statement concluded.

The outgoing Governor, however, gave the names of the newly appointed permanent Secretaries as Engr. Kamoru A. Babalola, Engr. S. O. Ajao, Mr. M. A. K. Jimoh,Mr. R. A. Popoola, Dr. D. O. Ogunrinade, Mrs. J. K. Odediran, Mr. Oyesiku Adelu, Mr. Babajide Falade,Mrs. Funmilola Oyewole, Mr. O.A. Ogundun, Mrs. Bukola Aderibigbe, Mrs. Taiwo Oladunjoye,Dr.A. A Oni, Mr. Lekan Babalola and Mrs. Sola Akinsola.

Others are, Mr K.N. Akintola, Mr J. S. Adekomi, Mrs Jibola Falode, Mis AY Esan, Mrs C O Falade, Mr C O Fasina, Mrs Gbemisola Fayoyin, Mr MA Olawale,

Mr SA Raji, Pharmacist Kunle Adebayo, Mr TO Akinwumi, Mr Richard Oyegbami, Mr Fatai Adekilekun, Mr M.O. Obidiya and Engr. |. A Babalola

