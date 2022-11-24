Absence of prosecutor stalls Olasupo Shashore’s trial as court adjourns to February 2023

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the trial of a former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, SAN, till February 21, 2023.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke fixed the date following an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, Bala Sanga.

Sanga, who was absent, had sent in a letter on November 21 explaining that he would be away in Abuja for two other matters at the Federal High Court.

Not opposing the application, defence counsel Olawale Akoni, SAN, urged the court to consider that the adjournment was at the instance of the prosecution.

The judge granted the anti-graft agency’s prayer.

Shasore, was on October 20, 2022, arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering marked FHC/L/447C/2022.

In it, the EFCC claimed that he committed the offence on or about November 18, 2014.





The anti-graft agency claimed that the defendant induced a former Legal Director at the Petroleum Ministry, Olufolakemi Adelore, into accepting cash payment of the sum of $100,000 without going through a financial institution.

He was also alleged to have made a cash payment of $100,000 to Adelore through Messrs Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

The charge also added that the former Attorney-General also induced and made another cash payment of $100,000 to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The anti-graft agency said the sums exceeded the amount permitted by law.

It added that the alleged offences contravened sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and were punishable under sections 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

Shasore pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.