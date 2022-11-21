Adeleke inauguration: Embark on weeklong prayers, Osun PDP tells supporters

As the road leads to the inauguration of Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, the caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state,

Dr Akindele Adekunle has called on members and supporters to embark on fasting and prayers to ensure the successful transition of power on November 27th.

In a statement signed by Adekunle, he instructed members to go to their mosques, churches and their places of worship to seek divine support as the state moves towards a transition of power in which the incumbent is plotting to truncate a constitutional process.

He said “Let us again continue to report to the Almighty God who enthrones and dethrones. Let us intensify our prayers for divine grace on Osun state to witness the eventual enthronement of Imole, Senator Ademola Adeleke as the next executive governor of Osun state.

“This week is declared as days of heavenly intervention such that the armour of God which Adeleke’s two-finger- symbol represents will reign supreme in Osun state”

He called on party members to be peaceful and to be on the lookout for provocations from APC members and leaders, urging his members to hold fast to God as we move to the last phase of the political struggle.

“You will be tempted. You will be provoked. Be mindful not to fall for their trap, their hidden agenda to set the state ablaze. Be conscious of our responsibilities to Man and God to ensure a peaceful transition on Sunday.”

He also called on the Inspector General of Police to deeply monitor development in Osun state and deploy a surveillance team to ensure a seamless change of government on November 27, 2022.

While affirming knowledge of surreptitious moves by the APC government to disrupt the Sunday inauguration, the party called attention to the very delicate political scenario in the state, cautioning against the concerted plan by some Trumpists to create a constitutional crisis ahead of the Sunday event.

The PDP Chief noted that South West is a politically volatile zone that was altering the will of the people in the past and had erupted in political instability, advising that plotting against a peaceful transition is the greatest disservice any leader can do to the people of the state.

“We call on western diplomatic missions, international democracy organisations and relevant national security agencies to closely monitor Osun state in the next week. Peaceful transition is a must in line with the 1999 constitution and any move to truncate that process is a threat not just to Osun state but the entire national democratic project”, the statement said.

