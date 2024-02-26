Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as, Adekunle Gold, has finally opened up about his battle with sickle cell.

He stated that he has battled the disease since birth, expressing gratitude for his ability to manage it effectively despite his demanding career.

In a now-trending video, he expressed gratitude to God for a successful career and global recognition without significant health setbacks. He encouraged those with similar health challenges to remain resilient and determined to pursue their life goals.

Drawing from his own experiences, Adekunle Gold encouraged others affected by the illness to remain resilient and steadfast in pursuing their life aspirations.

However, he dedicated his performance of the song “5 Star” to sickle cell anaemia survivors.