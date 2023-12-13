The BlockParty, Africa’s premier youth festival, today announced Davido and Adekunle Gold (AG Baby) as the headlining acts for its blockbuster holiday events.

The much-anticipated festivals are scheduled to take place on Boxing Day, December 26 and New Year’s day, January 1, 2024.

Davido will headline the Island iteration of the BlockParty, themed ‘Timeless BlockParty’. The Afrobeats superstar is coming off a big year, where he earned three nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The nominations include ‘Best Global Album’ for his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’.

The other two nominations are for ‘Best African Performance’ for his song, Unavailable (which features Musa Keys) and ‘Best Global Music Performance’ for his song ‘Feel’.‘Timeless’ was also named ‘Album of the Year’ at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) 2023.

Davido also made waves in November, selling out the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for his highly anticipated “Are We African Yet?” Festival (A.W.A.Y. Festival). Following the success of the event, the City of Atlanta, in a letter signed by the Atlanta City Mayor, Andre Dickens, proclaimed November 18 as ‘Davido Day’.

The Board also proclaimed November 21 as ‘Davido Appreciation Day’ in Fulton County, Georgia. OBO won’t be rocking the Island BlockParty stage alone though. He will be joined by other top talents including Fave, Odumodublvck, Shallipopi, Victony, and Dopecaesar, ensuring a diverse and exciting lineup that reflects the richness of Africa’s music scene.

The event will also feature the BlockParty SoundSystem – an exceptional lineup of DJs and hype men, all of whom are celebrated figures in the music and entertainment industry. The BlockParty radio comprises budding disc jockeys – DJ Titanium, Maze x Mxtreme, and SmallztheDJ – who are sure to captivate audiences and keep the dance floor alive and kicking all night long. The trio of hype men – Livewire, MIA, and Tolu Daniels, will be tasked with engaging the crowd, creating a charged atmosphere, and ensuring every moment is filled with exhilaration and enthusiasm.

On the other hand, AG Baby will be the marquee act for the Mainland BlockParty’s fifth anniversary, for which the organisers are targeting a mammoth footfall of 24,000 attendees, under the floated moniker #Mission24k. Teo Tequila is back home to Nigeria, following the success of his North American tour, to celebrate “Tequila Ever After” — Gold’s debut album with his new record label, Def Jam Records. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Davido and Adekunle Gold as our headliners for this festive season’s BlockParty events,” said Tobi Mohammed, Founder, BlockParty and Managing Partner at The Plug.

“This is our way of saying thank you to all those who have been a part of our journey since 2018, and it is symbolic of the amazing plans we have for the festival in 2024. We are confident that these two events will be a highlight of the year for all attendees.” Indeed, 2023 has been a big year for the BlockParty, as the festival expanded its operations to the USA in November by hosting a sold-out event in Atlanta.

The feat flagged off the ‘World Is A Block’ initiative, which underscores the BlockParty’s commitment to creating a universal platform where the vibrant spirit of African youth culture, music, and creativity can thrive. Produced by TopBoy, sister company of The Plug, the BlockParty targets further expansion in 2024, with mooted plans to host festivals in Atlanta, Kenya, London, and New York.

