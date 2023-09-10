Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Dr Zacch Adedeji, a prominent entrepreneur of Ibadan extraction, Chief Bode Amao, younger brother to a former Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Tunde Afolabi, Chief Kunle Kalejaiye, SAN, scion former minister of justice, Muyiwa Ige, were among 15 dignitaries knighted by the Ibadan North Anglican Diocese on Sunday.

Their Knighthood is in the order of Saint Christopher (KSC), the highest honours given to practising Anglican members.

The honour is bestowed on men and women who have recorded notable accomplishments for the advancement of society and distinguished themselves in the service of God and the church.

In his homily at a service held at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Aremo, the Bishop of Ilorin Diocese, Right Reverend Sunday Timothy Adewole, charged the knights to see the honour as a call to higher service to God and humanity.

Bishop Adewole enjoined them to continue to defend the gospel and be ready to lay down their lives where necessary for the sake of the gospel.

Other individuals similarly decorated were Sir (Dr) Femi Ogunlowo; Sir (Dr) Bukola Oguntola; Sir (Chief) Yemi Aderibigbe; wife of Zacch Adedeji, Lady Tosin Adedeji; Sir (Chief) Reuben Famuyibo; Sir (Chief) Wale Akinrinade; Sir (Prof) Henry Ladipo; Sir (Dr) Johnson Abatan; Sir (Prof) Christopher Osita Anyaeche; and Sir (Prof) Akinbola Morakinyo.

In his remarks, Adedeji promised to continue to service God and humanity as such was the dual mandate of every living mortal.

“There are two main reasons why God has brought us into this world: to service Him and to service our fellow human beings. The greatest form of godliness is service to humanity.

“This is also the firm belief of President Bola Tinubu who has vowed to serve Nigeria and Nigerians with every atom of strength God has given him.

“I would like to use this opportunity to charge Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Tinubu. The fact that they have not seen the fruits of his economic reforms does not mean the seeds have not been planted.

“When seeds are planted, they don’t germinate and become plants immediately. They are first exposed to proper soil conditions and take in water and oxygen and the seed coats break open and the roots begin to form.



“Let us give the president more time. Nigerians will very soon begin to feel the impact of reforms,” Adedeji said.