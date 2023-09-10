Doyin David, the 8th housemate to be evicted from the show gave Venita, BBNaijaAllStars housemate a piece of her mind.

During the live eviction show, the show’s host, Ebuka spoke live with Doyin. He revealed that she said the previous night to Alex that she wanted to tell the British Nigerian her mind, she nodded affirmatively and he gave her consent to go on.

Without reluctance, the 26-year-old told Venita that she thinks her to be very mean. She added that “She thrives on belittling people, antagonising people.

“When she’s not cool with you, she wants the entire space to not be comfortable for you to live in”.

She expressed that she expected more maturity from Venita because she is quite old. She explicitly blurted that “She lacks all the maturity. She’s just very disappointing”.

As if that wasn’t enough, she reiterated her earlier conversation with Alex on why the 36-year-old mother is still in the house. She said, “If she wasn’t in a ship, she would be out of the show by now. She owes Adekunle a very big thank you to still be on the show ”.

Watch video below: