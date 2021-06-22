Address ethical issues among bankers to tackle corruption, UI VC charges CIBN

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Babatunde Ekanola, on Tuesday charged the Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and other professional bodies to address ethical issues among some bankers as a precursor to tackling corruption in the financial sector.

He noted that some bank officials connive with some individuals to perpetrate corruption and other financial crimes.

Ekanola stated this when the president of CIBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, and other officials of the institute paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The VC stated: “The financial industry has important roles to play in curbing corruption. There is no problem with technical competence but the problem that must be tackled is on ethical issues.

“These are the things we need to pay close attention to and see how to address them. We should look at how we can work together further strengthen your industry and by extension the national economy.

“For universities to be productive and efficient in the production of worthy personnel for the industry and other sectors of the economy, we need to work closely together,” Ekanola remarked.

He further underscored the need for collaboration between education institutions, the government and the financial sector to further improve on the quality of education and character of personnel trained to operate in the industry in the country.

Speaking earlier, the CIBN President, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, said the institute wanted to partner with the university so that its MSc holders can qualify as ACIB at the same time, observing that some universities including private varsities had already commenced the arrangements.

He averred that the aim of CIBN was for everybody working in banks to become qualified, stressing that becoming ACIB would also boost their efficiency and productivity.

Olugbemi added that the institute wanted the university to engage ACIB holders as academics in relevant departments, expressing optimism that the practical knowledge which such would bring into banking education would be enormous.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.