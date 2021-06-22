Kwara governor, deputy, others to unveil ‘Ó Tó Gé’ in Ilorin

A compendium of the political history of Kwara State from formation to the epochal political change, titled, O To Ge, will soon be unveiled by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

A statement by the author, Tony Oyeyiola, in Ilorin on Tuesday said that the governor will unveil the book, Ó Tó Gé: How Kwara people took their destiny in their hands on Saturday.

“The book is a compendium of the political history of Kwara State from formation to the epochal political change and all the inherent dynamics that facilitated the Ó Tó Gé movement of 2019 in the state.

The launching of the book, written by Tony Oyeyiola, will hold at Roemichs Event Hall, along Ajase-Ipo road, Ilorin at 11:00 a.m. prompt.

Dignitaries expected at the launching of the book are; the State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; Deputy Speaker, Hon Adetiba-Olanrewaju Olalekan; Hon. Moshood Mustapha; member representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/ Oke-Ero federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Raheem Olawuyi; Chief Iyiola Oyedepo; Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin; Chairman Federal Character Commission, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka; APC National Chairmanship aspirant, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha; Alhaji L.A.K Jimoh; Ambassador Yahayah Seriki; Lukman Mustapha; all elected political office holders and other important personalities in and outside the state.

