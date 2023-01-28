Community members express happiness, as Chief Adetunji installed as new Baba-Oba of Gbongan

The Olufi Of Gbongan, Oba Dr. Adetoyese Oyeniyi on Friday expressed happiness with the elevation of High Chief Emmanuel Adetunji as the new Baba-oba of Gbongan land with a charge to him, not to deviate in his usual way of contributing to the greatness of the community.

The monarch who made the charge at the coronation ceremony of the new Baba-Oba of the town described the newly installed chief as a community leader who has added immensurable values to the town and affirmed that, he really deserved the new position.

The Olufi Of Gbongan said, “I am pleased within me to receive the promotion of Chief Adetunji to Babaoba from his Babakere position, and I wish him long life and prosperity, good times together, also eternal life”.

“As the title connotes, he is a father to the reigning King and it is expected that he would play the role of a biological father to the reigning King.”

“In the extended family system, that is, the family of the reigning King, he wields considerable power and respect on issues within the family, including the nuclear family of the King himself He is expected to be impartial, accommodating, generous, God-fearing (irrespective of the faith he confesses), easily accessible, patient and must command respect from majority of members of the family and their spouses,” the King added.

Commenting on the coming election, the traditional ruler enjoined the indigenes of Gbongan to vote candidates of their choice base on their conscience.

The Monarch also urged politicians to accept whatever the outcome of the election turns out to be, move on and allow peace to reign.

In his remark, the new Baba-oba, High Chief Emmanuel Adetunji expressed his gratitude to the King’s generosity saying, the king in his capacity looked left and right and felt I deserved it, I say thank you.”

He added that, “all I want in my life time is to see the entire people of Gbongan prosper. So I urged the indigenes of Gbongan in diaspora to come home and promote the cultural heritage of our great town”.

Also, a notable Gbongan indigene, Mr. Olufemi Adesina, described the title bestowed upon the High Chief Adetunji as well deserved one, describing him as a well respected elder.





Adesina said, “before he became the Baba-oba, he has always been at the frontline of any Gbongan’s developmental project by investing both human and capital resources at his disposal.”

Describing the new Baba-oba, Mrs Omolade Shebiotimo, revealed that he has been a wonderful father, empathizing that Baba’s is a God fearing, prestigious, wonderful and a fulfilled father.