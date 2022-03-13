ADC, APC aspirants berate Abia government over underdevelopment

Aspirants under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State have criticised the government of the state over the level of underdevelopment in Abia.

Speaking at the party secretariat in Umuahia weekend while declaring his interest to run for the position of House of Representatives for Ikwuano/Umuahia, the ADC aspirant, Obinna Nwosu said he was coming out to bring back vibrancy in the Abia political system and “to inject a proper representation of all constituents”.

Abia State and his constituency he said need a servant leader which he would provide through the provision of infrastructure, empowerment of the youths and others, adding that ADC is a party with room for 35% affirmative for women.

According to him, the state needs resuscitation.

In a related development, an Umuahia North House of Assembly aspirant, Chris Akachi Nwa-Abia said the poor state of development in Abia has degenerated to a level that only men with resolve can salvage for posterity.

He made this lamentation in Umuahia during the inauguration of his campaign team, Team Nwa-Abia Movement, TNM stating “all have suffered in the state and there is no better time to solve our problem. If we don’t realize it now, it is the next eight years”.

He assured “We will change the hardship bestowed on us by our leaders. If we win and did not change the state, it is of no use. What is happening in the state is pitiable, hence the needed change.

“Those who believe in the good of the state must be committed to the aspiration of the project to give better leadership in the state. Realizing my dream is achievable as far as hardship remains in the land and we can only do it for ourselves.”