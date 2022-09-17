ADC Alleged Suspension: Nwosu to answer queries for impersonation ― Akwashiki

Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator, Patricia Akwashiki has dismissed the alleged suspension of key leaders of the Party by the immediate past chairman of the party, Mr Ralph Nwosu.

She said the former chairman of the Party, Ralph Nwosu, should concern himself with the crime of fraud and impersonation by his action.

Former Chairman of the Party, Ralph Nwosu had suspended 17 state chairmen and key leaders of the party for constituting a national caretaker committee to midwife the affairs of the party, as he has outlived the constitutionally guaranteed terms of two terms of four years each.

Akwashiki in a press release, she personally signed, said, the action was a self-grand delusion which required the former chairman of the party to wake up to reality especially as the party has moved on.

The interim chairman of the party maintained that Nwosu has served the party and failed while offering the party his service as chairman even when he outlived his terms of office.

Her words: “Nwosu is the former chairman whose tenure has elapsed who now seeks to pull the party down because he failed in his bid to extend his tenure after 17 years as party chairman.

“All expulsions and suspensions from Nwosu and his cabal are merely diversionary and a face-saving measure as he faces investigation for fraud, forgery and impersonation by the Nigeria Police.

“The general public is therefore advised to ignore any statements emanating from Nwosu or any member of the former National Working Committee.

“Chief Ralph Nwosu has approached the courts to challenge his removal, so, he is advised to wait for the court ruling and stop making a fool of himself.

“The party reiterates that ADC is not for sale and won’t enter into any alliance, so buyer beware!”

Akwashiki added: “Anything that has a beginning must have an end. Nwosu had been chairman of our great party for 17 years and we thank him for the services he has rendered.

“Now he is no more due to the need to reorganize the party and put her on a sound footing to win elections.

“To continue to arrogate power and cloth himself with borrowed robes amounts to impersonation which can only emanate from grand delusion.

“The ADC has moved on. Nwosu had better wake up to reality. The constitution of the party is supreme and there is no provision therein for a live national chairman.”





