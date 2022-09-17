Musa, Troost-Ekong lead 23 other Eagles against Algeria, Ighalo, Osimhen out

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Captain Ahmed Musa and assistant Williams Troost-Ekong and 23 others to face the Fennecs of Algeria in a friendly on September 27, 2022, at the 40,000-capacity Stade Olympique in Oran, Algeria.

A statement from Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire on Saturday said Peseiro opted for Captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain, William Ekong and 23 other players.

The statement read, “Among players called up to take on the former two-time African champions, Algeria, are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye; defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Calvin Bassey.

“Others are midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Cyriel Dessers.

“Only Richard Onyedika, of Belgian top team, Club Brugge, is a new face in the group. Germany-based defender Kevin Akpoguma also returns to the fold.

Tribune Sports recall that the Algerians dumped the Super Eagles out of the AFCON 2019 hosted by Egypt in the semi-finals to win the tournament for the second time in their history.

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Adeleye Adebayo

Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, and Leon Balogun

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, and Richard Onyedika.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyekuru, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, and Terem Moffi.