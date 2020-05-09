Actors, actresses celebrate veteran actor, Oga Bello, on Instagram as he clocks 67

Some notable actors and actresses, including, Kunle Afolayan, on Saturday took to their instagram pages to celebrate a veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello who clocked 67 years.

They celebrated Oga Bello for his mentorship and fatherly guidance in the profession.

“Oga Bello” was born May 9, 1953. He began his acting career in 1964 and produced his first movie “Ogun Ajaye” in 1985.

Since then, he had produced, directed and featured in several Yoruba movies.

He is a pioneer member of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners and also served as president of the association.

Afolayan, on his instagram page said: “Happy birthday to one of the most blessed fathers that ever lived. I wish you many more years in good health and plenty money daddy.”

Also, an actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, celebrated the veteran actor saying: “Happy birthday to a wonderful father in every ramification.

“May God bless you, increase you for us and be with you in all you do sir. We love and truly appreciate you sir.”

In her comments, “Fathia Williams wrote: “Happy birthday Daddy. You are a wonderful boss, father and role model.

“On your birthday, I wish you all the best as always sir. Enjoy your day and stay safe sir.”

Another Actress, Ronke Odusanya, said: “Happy birthday Daddy. The grace of God on your life shall always multiply.

“Thank you for always being an inspiration, source of encouragement and advice.”

(NAN)