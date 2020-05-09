Kano strikes deal with rice processors to sell 50kg bag at N16,000

Determined to ameliorate the effect of the hike in foodstuff price and essential items the masses were been subjected to at the trying period of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has reached an agreement with Rice Processors Association of Nigeria to sell a 50KG bag at N16,000.

According to the agreement, the Association would supply 30 trucks of rice weekly to designated stores at N15,500 per bag to be sold not more than N16,000 per bag.

It would be recalled that the price of rice, since the outbreak of coronavirus, had gone up and the downtrodden masses were seriously feeling its effect.

However, an agreement was signed on Saturday at the Commission headquarters in Kano, after a meeting with the leadership of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria, Kano branch under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar.

With this agreement, it is mandatory for would-be customers to acquire not more than 2 bags at the designated centres.

The commission Chairman, Barr Muhuyi Magaji Rimigado, said the meeting was not to infringe on the rights of the rice processors but for a better understanding of conducive business atmosphere for the buyers and the sellers.

He disclosed that all the efforts are geared towards ensuring that customers get value for their money so that the hoarding of essential commodities would become a thing of the past in the state.

