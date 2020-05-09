Police intercept 200 almajarai in Kwara

Kwara State police command has intercepted a lorry, with registration number Kaduna MKA 54 XL, conveying about 200 suspected almajirai into the state.

A statement by the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the state command, Ajayi Okasanmi, in Ilorin on Saturday, said that men of the police command, acting on intelligence, intercepted the lorry driven by one Sheu Hashim of Manigi in Niger state, at Kanbi/Oloru axis of Bode Sadu-Okoolowo expressway on Saturday morning.

During an interrogation with the police officers, the people said they were coming from Funtua, Katsina state.

The statement said that the suspected almajarai had been escorted to the border town of Niger state where they would return to Katsina state.

“Kwara State Police Command, acting on intelligence, intercepted a lorry, with registration number Kaduna MKA 54 XL, driven by one Shehu Hashim of Manigi in Niger State, conveying about 200 suspected almajirai at Kanbi/Oloru axis of Bode Sadu-Okoolowo expressway.

“On interrogation, they were said be coming from Funtua in Katsina state.

“On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Cp Kayode Egbetokun, the lorry and the 200 almajirai youths were escorted by fully armed policemen to the border of Niger and Kwara State from where they will return to Katsina state they claimed they came from.

“The Command wishes to use this opportunity to solicit cooperation of inhabitants of border communities in the state to always volunteer information on movements of vehicles/people on illegal routes traversing their communities,” the statement said.

