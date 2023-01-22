My ordeal at the hands of homosexual influential entertainer —Kunle Remi

Popular actor, Kunle Remi has revealed how an influential entertainer in Nigeria tried to lure him into homosexuality during his early days in the movie industry.

The actor narrated how during his days at the University of Ibadan, he was introduced to a famous actor who told him he would not become famous as an actor because he Kunle was yet to pay his dues.

He stated this during an interview he granted Honest Bunch, an online TV show, anchored by on air personality and comedian, Nedu, where celebrities lay bare the stories of the struggling days and success stories as an entertainer.

Kunle who has become one of the most talked about actors on the movie scene and has featured in blockbuster movies in Nigeria said he visited the man’s house and he handed over a candle and a jar of cream to him.

The actor stated further that the man asked him to lubricate the candle and “make it go through and after he would now come, check it and from there he would connect me. And in my first month, I would be driving a Mercedes Benz.”

He added that he turned down the offer and refused to obliged the man what he requested of him.

He also explained why women in Nollywood seem to be doing better than their male counterparts, saying many girls in the industry claimed to have multiple streams of income aside what they make from movies.

“They would pull up location in sophisticated vehicles and you would begin to question yourself if this person got higher than I got. They would say they sell hairs and engage in brand influencing job, which we hardly see.

“This lifestyle sends the wrong signal to young girls who are coming into the industry because they already had the mindset that you made your money from acting, whereas you have other things you do which they may never see or hear about.”

