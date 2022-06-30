Action Alliance distances self from suit against APC, Tinubu

The Action Alliance(AA) Party has refuted allegations that the party filed a suit in the Federal High Court, Abuja against the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

National Chairman of the Party, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje debunked the allegations on Thursday in a statement signed by it and made available to Journalists in Kaduna.

Omo-Aje in the Statement explained that the matter with case no. FHC/ABJ/CS/954/2022 filed and deposed by one Upkai Ukairo and one Kalu Agu has nothing to do with the party, Action Alliance(AA).

Stressing further in the statement, the Chairman noted that as a matter of fact, both Upkai Ukairo and Kalu Agu are alien to the party and its leadership, and most probably are effigies or at best imaginary personalities.

The statement explained that, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje is and remains the National Chairman of Action Alliance in Nigeria and neither he nor the leadership of the Party is privy to the court case.

“Action Alliance as a party is one and has no faction at all whatsoever, any other person parading himself/herself as national chairman is a usurper.

“We advise the said respondents in the purported suit, to disregard and discountenance the entire matter in its entirety as it was the handiwork of political jobbers sniffing around in search of any vulnerable mind around to sleaze.

“Action Alliance is busy working to fulfil all legal documentation required by law to participate in the approaching Osun state Gubernatorial election and the 2023 general elections.

“The party shall soon take necessary measures to put a stop to the unholy exploit of the faceless usurpers behind the said criminal act.”





