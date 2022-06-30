Human Rights Commission promises to stamp out torture

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Thursday, identified torture as a violation of fundamental human rights and vowed to stamp it out of the country.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu (SAN), made the declaration in Abuja while speaking at the public presentation of anti-torture resource materials to commemorate the 2022 international day for the support of victims of torture.

The NHRC boss, who lamented the use of torture during investigations said, his commission is ready to partner with relevant agencies to stamp out torture in Nigeria and establish rehabilitation centres for victims of torture.

Ojukwu said the resource materials published by the Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), will help the public in understanding the danger torture poses to the society and added that, Justice for victims of torture does not end with a court judgement or monetary compensation, but with better rehabilitation of victims.

He said the Commission will remain committed to ensuring that Nigeria achieves zero tolerance in the use of torture by security agencies or other individuals or institutions.

In her speech, PRAWA Executive Director, Dr Uju Agomoh, called on all Nigerians to say no to torture, adding, “We need to prevent the use of torture, say no to impunity and criminalize torture with the use of the Anti Torture Act 2017.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Tajudeen Akonji of the University of Ibadan said in his speech that, the federal government should ensure that every citizen of the country is prevented from torture.





He also stressed the need of building the capacity of Nigerians in such away that they would become aware of their rights, even as he called on the government, at all levels to consider the pains of victims of torture and other forms of inhumane treatment.

In his speech, the Director of Discipline of the Police Service Commission, Mr Tijani Mohammed, identified torture as evil and should be eliminated from society.

He said the Police Service Commission has the mandate to discipline any erring Police officer and added that with the Anti Torture Act, “Any person found guilty of torture will be punished, believing that, it will serve as deterrent to others.”

