APC governors, guber candidates, ministers from North-West meet in Kaduna

Governors, gubernatorial candidates and ministers of the All Progressives Party (APC) from the states of the North-West met in Kaduna, on Thursday, to strategise ahead of the 2023 elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, and made available to Tribune Online in Kaduna.

The statement noted that the meeting welcomed the initiative to commence this consultative meeting as vital for strengthening the APC in the North-West.

It was also aimed at improving leadership engagements and cohesion within the zone, the statement declared.

“Participants received the zonal report from the National Vice Chairman (North-West) and reviewed the state of the party at the national level and within the zone.

“The zonal meeting welcomed the successful conclusion of primaries at the state and national levels. Participants acknowledged the challenges facing some state chapters of the party and resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority.

“The meeting also noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39 per cent of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.

“Participants requested the National Vice-Chairman (North-West) to ensure that the consultative meeting is sustained as a vital tool for cohesion within the party.”





