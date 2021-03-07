Acting in a play prepared me for a career in Law —Vanessa Idada-Amadasun

Vanessa Idada-Amadasun is described in many circles as a multi-jurisdictional attorney, being a legal product of two different countries. Having studied Law at the University of East London and been called to the Nigeria Bar, the Edo-born entrepreneur in this interview with Segun Adebayo speaks about her passion and plans for the youth.

Did you always plan to be a lawyer?

Yes, I always wanted to be a lawyer. When I was in secondary school, I acted in a play called the ‘Incorruptible Judge’. Even though when I started in life, I had initially acquired a diploma in Banking and Finance at the University of Benin and then BSc in Business Administration, but I still felt this vacuum in me; I felt I wasn’t fulfilled as a person until I followed my passion to study law.

You studied Law abroad, why did you feel the need to return to Nigeria to be called to the Nigerian bar?

That was because I planned to return home to serve my country. And so I didn’t want to leave it for too long as they say, ‘make hay while the sun shines’.

You’re a woman of many parts; an entrepreneur, lawyer, wife, mother, homemaker and aspiring politician, which of these would you say is your forte?

It is difficult to pick just one. I won’t say one or the other is my forte because, to be honest, I am good at everything I set my heart to do. I do not believe in mediocrity, so I put in my utmost best in producing a near-perfect result in all ramifications. However, I have a big heart to want to serve and impact lives in my community, state and country, so perhaps if I am allowed to serve, I might excel the most in this area and that would be my forte.

How did your real estate business, Vankol Homes start?

That started from buying a flat some years ago. I bought another one, and after then I made it a goal to buy to let every year until my husband and I became portfolio buyers.

What would you say is different about the Nigerian legal system compared to what is obtainable in other countries?

There’s no major difference as Nigeria still operates under the common law system which most commonwealth countries operate on. However, the application of the law can be slightly different. And because in Nigeria we have the Sharia Law (penal code) that’s a major disparity with the UK. Also, when it comes to the rule of law in Nigeria, it is questionable if this is upheld in Nigeria. There are so many instances or scenarios that I could give but I do not want to be controversial.

Your advice to young women still trying to make their way in the world?

Be determined, focused and always believe in your dreams. Don’t be myopic in your thinking, just as the word of God says ‘as a man thinketh in his heart so he is’.

How do you combine family life with your career and other aspirations?

I am a crusader for work-life balance as this promotes a healthy lifestyle and stable mental health. So, I always have times where I switch completely from work or business mode and just spend time with my family.

You just turned 40. How does that make you feel?

I feel elated and grateful to God. It’s not easy to be 40 years old because life begins at 40. I’m just grateful to God for good health and his sustenance, my family, and for blessing me with a supportive and understanding husband.

Tell us about your foundation Safe Haven Foundation?

We are trying to reach out to the less privileged, particularly the vulnerable elderly in my community. Many tend not to concentrate on that aspect. There are very few old people’s homes in Nigeria, yet there are a lot of elderly people who do not have family members to care for them. So, we provide food and other necessities to them from time to time. We are planning to build a shelter for them and get workers who will be supporting them.

What piqued your interest in politics?

My love to serve. In addition to that, what piqued my interest particularly in Nigeria politics are; bad governance, poor socio-economic performance, human right abuses, high level of poverty, corruption, insecurity and we can see all that I have mentioned in our poor health care system, low-level infrastructure, poor educational system, high level of unemployment and the absence of circular flow of income in the country.

Where do you see yourself politically in the next few years?

If I am given the opportunity, I see myself running this country. It’s not impossible, it is about my mindset and what I believe I can achieve by not limiting myself with what I see now. Don’t let others tell you what you can’t do. Don’t let the limitations of others limit your vision. If you can remove your self-doubt and believe in yourself, you can achieve what you never thought possible. If you don’t give up on something you truly believe in, you will find a way.

Politics is said to be a dirty game. How do you intend to cope?

Yes, I agree with you completely; it’s also like a game of chess. When I get to the bridge, I will cross it, but I will solely rely on God Almighty to guide me and take the wheel because if He’s in control of the wheel my destination will be pure and sure.

