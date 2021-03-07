10 die, 12 injured in Bauchi auto crash

It was a black afternoon in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA of Bauchi State when ghastly motor accident claimed 10 lives while others were seriously injured.

The accident occurred on the ever-busy Azare – Jama’are road in Azare town as confirmed by the Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) through its Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, in a telephone conversation on Saturday stating that 12 others sustained different degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare as well as the General Hospital.

According to the Sector Commander, the crash involved a Gombe State-owned Mass Transit Hummer Bus conveying 18 passengers including the driver to Kano and a commercial motorcycle.

According to him, in all, 22 people were involved in the crash explaining that four people on the motorcycle were killed while the remaining six were in the Hummer Bus which had 18 passengers.

He narrated that the crash was caused by over-speeding on the side of the bus driver adding that the Azare Unit Command of the FRSC was informed of the incident and immediately rushed for a rescue operation and took the casualties to the hospital.

Yusuf Abdullahi said that, “There was a crash this afternoon on Jama’are road in Azare town (Katagum local government area). The accident involved a vehicle belonging to Gombe Line and an Okada carrying four people including the rider.

“The Okada man crossed the Toyota Hummer Bus which was over-speeding and it knocked him down. Our men in Azare town were called and they rushed to the scene and rescued the victims to the hospital where a medical doctor confirmed the 10 people dead, four on the motorcycle and six in the bus”, he further explained.

The Sector Commander added that, “Twelve other people sustained varying degrees of injuries. The total number of people involved in the crash are 22, four on the motorcycle and 18 in the Hummer Bus.”

