Achievers varsity VC is dead

“There was no sign of sickness on him before the Christmas break and we are yet to know the real cause of his death”

Vice-Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Professor Samuel Aje, is dead.

The Vice-Chancellor was said to have travelled to Lagos for Christmas break last week Friday and passed on in the early hours of Thursday.

The cause of Aje’s death who assumed as the institution’s Vice-Chancellor in June 2020, was still unknown at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the death, the Head of Media and Protocols of the university, Mr Adebayo Olagunju, said the institution awaits the cause of the VC’s death.

ALSO READ: Obiozor’s death immeasurable loss to Nigeria — Buhari

He described the sudden death of Prof. Aje as “sad and unfortunate” and said the whole university community was shocked when the news first broke out.

“The family would soon issue further details on the incident,” Olagunju stated.

A senior lecturer in the school, on condition of anonymity, also said the death of the Vice Chancellor was shocking and devastating.

“We were very shocked when we heard the news of his death.

“There was no sign of sickness on him before the Christmas break and we are yet to know the real cause of his death,” he said.