Obiozor’s death immeasurable loss to Nigeria — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness at the passing of Professor George Obiozor, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday, the President extended heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and the people of Imo as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

Describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, the President noted that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

President Buhari expressed the belief that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten.

He was confident that all who mourn the demise of the statesman, who commanded great respect among his peers in the academia and foreign policy arena, will honour his memory by actively embracing his beliefs and ideas geared towards uniting Nigeria beyond geo-political considerations.

The statement said President has fond memories of meeting Prof. Obiozor on several occasions and values his endearing sense of patriotism.

He joined the Igbo nation in mourning the irreparable loss of this great son of Nigeria, even as he prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.