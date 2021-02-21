Abuja plane crash: NAF confirms seven personnel on board died

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday confirmed the death of seven of its personnel in its Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en route Minna, Niger State.

Confirming the incident in Abuja, the NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola stated that first responders were already at the scene of the crash.

According to him, “the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

He further added that while urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of an investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserated with the families of the deceased.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had earlier confirmed the incident via his Twitter handle when he wrote: “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…