Four traffic robbers, two railway track vandals arrested in Lagos

The police in Lagos State have arrested four suspected traffic robbers, who were reportedly terrorising motorists around the Alakija, Agboju area of the state.

Two others, who allegedly vandalised rail tracks have also been arrested in the Festac Town area of the state.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to the Tribune Online, on Sunday, in a statement signed by him.

The police image maker said: “The police operatives attached to Satellite and Aguda Divisions of the command have arrested two suspected traffic robbers each at different locations in their areas.”

He added that; “The Satellite Division arrested two (2) suspected traffic armed robbers along Agboju/Alakija on Lagos/Badagry Expressway on February 19, 2021, at 10:35 pm.”

“The suspects, Solomon Ayuba and Manase David, m, were caught in the act by the police when they were attacking unsuspecting commuters in the area, while other members of the gang took to their heels.”

Adejobi also stated that “the police operatives had placed suspected armed robbers under surveillance for some days before they were eventually arrested.”

The Lagos police spokesperson also said that “Items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol, some cartridges and 2 face masks.”

“In the same vein, the operatives attached to Aguda Division on February 20, 2021, at about 1.35 pm, arrested two suspected traffic robbers while attacking and robbing a Toyota Siena Bus with Reg. No AAA 30 AZ, driven by one Apele Mohammed, m, on transit at Olatunji Onimole Street by Brown Junction.”

According to the police image maker, “the suspects Ismail Abayomi, Seun Akinbunu, and others at large attacked the bus, broke its side screen and robbed one Atinuke Adisa of her Infinix-8 phone.

“In another development, the operatives attached to the office of the Area Commander, Area E Festac, arrested two (2) suspects with some vandalised rail tracks belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on February 20, 2021, at about 4 pm,” the police in Lagos said.

The policemen that were on routine check stopped the vehicle driven by one Victor Akpan, m, 21, of Ijora, Lagos and his accomplice, one Adesina Folorunsho, m, of No 36, Biefield Apapa road and discovered the vandalised rail tracks in the said vehicle.

They could not give any satisfactory account of the vandalised items but claimed that they got them from some miscreants.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspected traffic robbers be taken to State CID Panti for thorough investigation while the Area Commander Area E Festac works with his DPOs and intensify efforts to trace the fleeing traffic robbers and carry out a thorough investigation on the vandalised rail tracks.

The police boss also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to continually flush out the criminals and hoodlums of Lagos State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE