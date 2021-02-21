DPR warns against floating illegal refineries

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned businessmen against floating illegal refineries but should instead invest in the oil and gas industry.

It said this became imperative to grow the country’s economy.

Director, DPR, Sarki Auwalu, made the call when he visited the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) located in Ogbele community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State at the weekend.

He disclosed that the country currently has seven private refineries, adding that the national production capacity is a collection of private and government refineries.

He noted that the local content base at the NDPR facility showed that the nation has a strong economic hub if properly harnessed.

Auwalu said: “If they have the capacity of producing, refunding and marketing of petroleum products, this facility owned and managed by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources has confirmed that our local content base is a strong economic hub if properly harnessed.

“Currently, the capacity is 11,000 barrels per day and it has the tendency to increase. If any company can produce this capacity, then, the entire national supply will be secured.

“So, our national production capacity is a collection of these private productions and contributions from the government refinery.

“The private sector should invest in this initiative because our observation today confirmed that this refinery is a masterpiece that has increased production of crude and other essentials towards increased product circulation starting from 1,000 barrels to 11,000 barrels.

“I urge them to start small and grow gradually just like what we have seen today in Niger Delta Petroleum Resources with practically less than one per cent foreign input. Indeed, enormous employment and capacity would be harnessed locally.

“DPR is a business enabler and opportunity provider in the oil and gas sector. And, we also ensure that the business is sustained. That is why we are calling on Nigerians to come and invest in the oil and gas sector.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…DPR warns against floating illegal refineries

DPR warns against floating illegal refineries