Abuja Jabamah partners NIHOTOUR, National Parks, NCMM, NCAC for Wonders of Nigeria Expo

A leading domestic tourism travel and tourism show, Abuja Jabamah: the Wonders of Nigeria Expo is set for Abuja on March 26 and 27, 2021.

This was revealed in Abuja recently when Ambassador Ikechi Uko, Publisher, Atqnews visited the Director-General National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa in Abuja.

Ambassador Uko briefed Turaki Nura Kangiwa and his directors on why they sought the partnership. “NIHOTOUR is the official training institute for tourism in Nigeria and we cannot bring our vision of empowering travel professionals without such a partnership.”

He said that Abuja Jabamah is usually held in November but due to the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 it has to be moved to this year.

Kangiwa congratulated Ambassador Uko on the successes of the Seven Wonders of Nigeria Project and the consistency shown by Atqnews and Akwaaba Travel Market over the years.

“We are here to work with the stakeholders to uplift the business of tourism and grow the country. “We are happy to collaborate with you to make Nigeria a better place.”

The partnership with the NIHOTOUR, Abuja Jabamah 2021 will feature a two-day specialist training for travel practitioners, which will be the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Participants will be issued a professional certificate In tour operations at the end of the training.

“It is expected that National Parks Services, National Commission for Museum and Monuments and the Nigerian Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) will also partner in the training.

Some of the subjects of the training will include: Overview of Tourism & its Trends in Nigeria, Destination Management Concepts, Packaging Tour Products for Export, Tour Guiding Principles, Hiking and Safety Protocols and Pre-Colonial & Colonial History of Nigeria.

Others include Festivals in Nigeria, National Parks in Nigeria, Museums in Nigeria, Understanding Nigeria’s Biodiversity, Philosophy and Strategies of Tourism Promotions and Insurance for Tourism.

In addition, Abuja Jabamah will feature a city tour of Abuja.

Also there will be an induction of the Tourism 100: Class of 2020 on March 27, and an award ceremony for the Best Tourism Promoters of 2020.

Participation is expected from state tourism boards,tour operators and other tourism professionals.