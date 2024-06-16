Armed robbers raided a hotel in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, resulting in the death of a disc jockey who was shot during the incident. Other guests were also subjected to the gory experience of being robbed of their valuables and personal belongings.

Confirming the incident, which took place not far from a police station in the Gwarinpa area, FCT Police Public Relations Officer SP Josephine Adeh quoted FCT Commissioner of Police Bennett Igweh as saying, “On the 15th of June, 2024, at about 5:07 AM, a distress call was received by the FCT Police Command reporting a robbery incident at Volcano Peak Court Hotel, 4th Avenue, around 3:35 AM.

“Operatives from Gwarimpa Police Division immediately deployed to the scene, secured the premises, and discovered that one Bashir Dauda had been shot by the attackers.

“The victim was quickly rushed to Federal Medical Center Jabi, where doctors on duty confirmed him dead. The corpse was released at the request of the family for burial according to Islamic rites.

“Investigations are still ongoing to apprehend the culprits, and further developments will be communicated in due course.”