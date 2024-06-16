The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, as well as Vice Chairman of the Federal Character, Senator Diket Plang, has expressed joy with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and urged all to embrace the essence of this spiritual event.

Senator Plang stated in a release that this is the time to demonstrate the virtues of peace, love, sacrifice, and tolerance as taught by Prophet Mohammed.

He urged the people of Plateau Central and the entire state to continue living in peace with one another, building on the prevailing peace in the state, and called on them to report all suspicious activities to security agencies that have made elaborate plans to tackle crime and criminality during the festive period and beyond.

The Senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State called for prayers and unity of purpose among Nigerians during this period of Eid-el-Kabir, using the occasion to pray for those in positions of authority.

“The act of sacrifice, one of the major lessons of Eid-el-Kabir, should be part of our lives at all times. We must make sacrifices for ourselves, our families, our friends, our neighbors, and, of course, our country.”

He therefore enjoined everyone to continue being good citizens and to make meaningful contributions for continuous peaceful coexistence.