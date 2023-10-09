The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has explained why they rejected the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that reaffirmed the victory of Gov Alex Otti in Abia State.

In a statement signed by him, the state PDP Vice Chairman and Acting State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Elder Abraham Amah, said the party is rejecting the judgement because the learned justices erred.

According to the statement, “The Abia PDP listened to the judgement delivered by the 3-man Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the victory of Alex Otti as the governor of Abia State following the March 18, 2023 governorship election, and rejected it in totality.

“We are not surprised at the judgement because all along, Alex Otti and the Labour Party carried on with all manner of subterfuge to subvert the judicial process, and a few days ago, Otti and his men were around town bragging that the petitions of the PDP and the other party that challenged Alex Otti’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 Abia governorship election would be thrown into the trash bin.

“Such braggadocio was clearly subjudice and speaks to many infractions against Nigerian law and the judicial process, including the fact that Alex Otti and his men already knew the outcome of the judgement days ahead of today. It is our firm belief that the justices erred in their judgement.”.

The party disclosed their plans to head to the Appeal Court, stating, “Having rejected the judgement, the Abia PDP has conferred with our team of excellent lawyers, and based on our understanding that the learned justices erred, we are appealing the judgement as a means to correct the wrongs by the election tribunal.

“As a responsible and law-abiding corporate citizen, the Abia PDP wishes to restate our democratic credentials anchored on the principles of the rule of law, justice, law, and order, and also reaffirm our firm belief in the judiciary as one of the strongest pillars of democracy.

“We thank our members, teeming supporters, and all democracy lovers who stood with us all the way—before, during, and after the elections—as we embarked on a journey meant to strengthen our democracy and right the wrongs inflicted on the electoral process by desperate politicians who are bent on having power at all costs.

“We call on our members and the good people of Abia State to remain calm, law-abiding, and have faith in the ability of the current PDP leadership to do the right things going forward”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had also rejected the judgement.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…