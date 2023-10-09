The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has emphasised that it is still awaiting the President’s assent to its Trust Fund.

This comes as it issues a warning against a fraudulent NYSC portal and a link asking serving and ex-Corps members to register for the fund.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Eddy Megwa, the scheme described the existence of a registration link as a ruse.

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the above fake advertisement circulating, especially on social media.

“Management wishes to state emphatically that the advertisement is not from the National Youth Service Corps.

It is the handiwork of fraudsters bent on defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians, particularly serving and ex-Corps members, of their resources.

“The NYSC Trust Fund is still awaiting Mr. President’s assent. Therefore, the existence of a link is only a ruse,” the statement read.

While warning against fraudsters, it said that when the Trust Fund is passed into law, modalities to access the fund shall be officially made known to Nigerians through print and electronic media, as well as NYSC official handles on social media, among others.

