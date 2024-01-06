KEHINDE AKINSEHINDE-JAYEOBA and SEGUN KASALI write on the extreme marketing strategies in Lagos markets and why those who indulge in them risk imprisonment.

At Idumota, Martins and Balogun markets in Lagos, peddlers, most of whom are young men, are often seen in groups trying to woo customers not in the conversational manner but by being a bit forceful, dragging and drawing shoppers’ clothes to gain attention. Some even go ahead to touch body parts of these prospective customers.

While some shoppers simply find this act embarrassing and annoying, some believe the intent of the peddlers goes beyond advertising their goods, thus meeting the act with forceful resistance and from some customers, some dose of violence.

Fadekemi Akinbami, a mother of three, said over time, she had mastered the act of dealing with such level of aggressive marketing. She recounted that the first time she experienced it, she was embarrassed and ashamed to react to a peddler who touched her bum under the guise of marketing.

“It was about 10 years ago and my first time of going to Eko Market. I followed a friend to the market because I had heard a lot about the Island market and I was eager to experience the hustle. I was shocked when I felt a pat on my bum. I turned back to see some guys who had earlier moved close to us shouting ‘Mandillas! Correct UK/US gowns!’ Unfortunately, I couldn’t pick the one that tapped me. I just waived the incident as an accident. When we got home and I related the experience to my friend. She laughed and told me that it was a game and an intentional prank by the peddlers, which most times one would ignore,” Fadekemi said.

However, she explained that along the line, she has learnt to be confrontational when such happens, especially when activities in the market are not at the peak.

“When entering the market these days, I turn on my ‘no-nonsense face’. I don’t respond to any roadside peddler, neither do I give them a second look. They always sense that if they overstep their bounds, they will be dealt with. To deal with them, I pinch them with my long nails if they refuse to loosen their hold on my hands. I have given one peddler a jab with my elbow when he moved too close to me and refused to leave me alone as walked in the market,” she recalled.

The pickpocket challenge

Fadekemi may have found a solution to the indecent approach in markets by peddlers, but Chinyere Akando feels they are better ignored to be able to face the bigger challenge around: petty thieves who steal from shoppers.

“The best way is to just ignore them (sales boys), although it might be annoying,” she said.

Chinyere said when in busy markets, the least of her worries is the potential assault by peddlers. Speaking to Saturday Tribune, she explained that the menace of pickpockets (petty thieves) is her main challenge, therefore forcing her to concentrate on protecting her money and wares than attacking peddlers for indecent touch.

“At times, these guys use annoying touching to distract one from other things such as your purses, your phone or even the goods you just got from the market. It has happened to a friend of mine. She was busy fighting with a guy that touched her breast, not knowing that her bag had been ripped open and her purse stolen. Since then, I place more importance on my money than my body parts. The most I do is shove them out of my way while being mindful of my purse,” Chinyere said.

Also, Tayo Akinbo said at the popular second-hand market, Katanguwa, it seems traders set out to annoy shoppers under the pretext of marketing their wares. She recounted a time she had a face-off with a trader who persistently waved her wares right in her face.

“I told him I was not interested in the gown but he kept waving it right in my face. Annoyingly, I snatched the cloth from him and dropped it on the ground a distance from his stall. The guy just flared up abusing me. I was so angry I went back to his stall and cursed him. While trying to intervene, a peddler held my hand and I was uncomfortable with his touch, I shoved him off and he accused me of being overly aggressive. I didn’t keep quiet. I abused him and called him a rapist. I asked why he must touch me before he could talk to me or mediate, or if he was just taking advantage of the situation? Although we are friends now, he calls me ‘Iron Lady’, Akinbo recounted.

Possibly unknown to many of them, the particular act of touching buyers against their will, dragging them and, in extreme cases, deliberately touching their backside is against the law, according to lawyers that gave their views on the vexatious matter to Saturday Tribune. Those engaging in it could be risking a jail term of seven years, according to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Lawyers told Saturday Tribune that touching people’s body parts against their will is sexual harassment and the accounts of victims of the act in Lagos major markets suggest that young, attractive ladies are always the target of the unruly young men.

Dirty trips to Eko markets

From stories told Saturday Tribune, markets in Lagos Island will appear to have the highest incidence of touching of shoppers. Two young ladies who are not familiar with Idumota Market spoke of their unpleasant experiences arising from their recent outing at the market.

One of them told Saturday Tribune that she was almost torn into pieces by wares peddlers who grabbed her arms and pulled them in different directions. She said she went back home with her white top having become almost brown from dirt.

“We returned tired, with dirty clothes. The boys were just pulling us, trying to force us to buy from them, even when they didn’t appear to have what we were looking for. The already-made dress section of the market was just overcrowded and everybody was pushing everybody to move. It was not a pleasant experience,” she bemoaned.

The sister who introduced herself simply as JJ, like Chinyere, was concerned about safety and petty thieves rather than the sales boys pulling customers. But she was of the opinion that the situation should be stopped by the concerned authorities.

Lawyers’ views

While these incidents remain part of Lagos market experience and culture, legal practitioners said indecent touching in public places is a breach of human right.

A constitutional lawyer, Mr Alex Antiaobong, said boys indulging in such act could be sued.

Mr Antiaobong described the act as an invasion of one’s privacy as the right to not be touched by someone you don’t want to touch you is God-given and protected by the Nigerian law. He noted that the boys should be aware of being open to tortuous liability.

“The person can be sued in the court of law.

“It is a deep invasion of one’s privacy. The right not to be touched by someone you would not want to touch you is God-given and it is protected by our laws in this country.

“If somebody goes out of their way to touch another person without permission, such a person must be aware that he or she is opening up himself or herself to tortuous liability,” he advised.

Another lawyer, Mr Lere Fashola, confirmed that those who indulge in such act could be taken to court.

Mr Fashola, who said the act could pass for harassment, quoted relevant provisions of the constitution that give every person right to privacy.

According to him, there is a plethora of laws against harassment.

“Those guys can be sued. It is an intrusion of privacy and it can pass for harassment. They are harassing the people. By virtue of the constitution, every person is entitled to their privacy.

“There is a plethora of laws that are against harassment. It can be any form of harassment,” he explained.

S3xual harassment carries 7-year jail term –ICPC

While the young men who engage in the inelegant act may see it as a prank, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says they may just be toying with seven long years in prison.

The commission said sexual harassment is a corrupt practice that could result in a seven-year prison sentence.

The commission’s secretary, Mr Clifford Oparaodu, issued the warning during a one-day sensitisation workshop on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

He said the ICPC considers sexual harassment to be a corrupt practice, thus victims must be aware of their rights and how to seek justice.

“Sexual harassment is a form of corruption. It is a deviation from the norm for an official to use his/her office or position to demand, receive, obtain, or attempt to obtain any form of sexual gratification for him to perform his duties.

“Ideally, official duties ought to be carried out with integrity, good conscience, and diligence without the expectation of any unlawful benefit,” he said.

Attempts to speak with market leaders on the issue were unsuccessful.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE