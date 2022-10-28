Abia new CP takes over, assures ember months safety through visibility patrol

A new Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Muhammed Bala Friday took over Abia’s command of the Nigeria Police.

He took over from Jane Agbede who was promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

In his maiden interaction with the press, the CP, Mustapha Muhammed Bala who specializes in community policing said he will adopt Community Safety Partnership for effective community protection.

According to the new CP, “For active security partnership, we will be seeking security support and synergy from state actors, non-state actors, and stakeholders for safety”.

He said he has already embarked on confidence building and called for synergy with all, adding “we need the support from everyone.

“I want to make sure that Abia is safe. We will use the security architecture of Agbede and sister supporting security agencies.

“Abia is safe and will continue to be safe. I will embark on proactive confidence building to assure the public of their safety.

“I will ensure we deal with information we receive to neutralize” criminal elements”, he assured.

In ember months, the CP said that there is an operational order on the ground and now his cardinal agenda for keeping criminals off the state.

“Christmas and the new year will come and go peacefully.

“We are going to embark on visibility patrol to ensure safety in Abia and will partner neighboring states in flushing criminals from the state”, he further assured.

CP Mustapha Muhammed Bala is the 32nd CP in Abia since its creation and the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge, State CID, Owerri before now.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE