Treatment of Chronic Prostatitis / Chronic Pelvic Pain with Dr Allen’s Device Versus ESWT

Middle-aged men often suffer from chronic pelvic pain, which is associated with non-infectious inflammation of their prostate gland. In the US, chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome CP/CPPS) affects 10 to 15 per cent of men.

Men can relieve pelvic pain and significantly reduce other symptoms of chronic prostatitis using Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Prostate Device. Extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT) has been proposed to relieve local perineal symptoms associated with CP/CPPS.

The International Journal of Quality Innovation has published an article showing the cause of CP/CPPS can be effectively treated with Dr Allen's Device, and the details of this high-value medical innovation, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40887-020-00035-0.

Current common treatments of CP/CPPS

During the last decade, ESWT has been considered as a safe and effective therapy for chronic prostatitis. However, ESWT is effective in the short-term, for about 3 months, as the studies did not support its long-term efficacy. The latest review article “Efficacy of low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy for the treatment of CP/CPPS” confirms that.

Standard treatment methods for CP/CPPS are different types of drugs that cannot treat the affected prostate gland. However, currently used Long-term courses of antibiotics and other medications for CP/CPPS are ineffective and worsen men’s quality of life. The common side effects of antibiotics are rash, diarrhoea and fungal (yeast) infections Moreover, they are responsible for fatigue, as Harvard researchers have found that they can actually act against the body, weakening the ability of the immune system to fight infection.

The other commonly prescribed drugs for men with CP/CPPS are alpha-blockers and5-alpha-reductase inhibitors. Unfortunately, they are ineffective and cause serious side effects. Alpha-blockers list includes Hytrin, Cardura, Flomax and Rapaflo. All of them have similar side effects: weakness, headaches, loss of seminal emission, sexual dysfunction and anxiety.5-alpha-reductase inhibitors, such as Finasteride and Avodart may cause impotence, depression and even diabetes.

Thermobalancing therapy reduces the CP/CPPS symptoms safely

It should be noted that if pelvic pain persists in men after a three-month course of drug therapy, it becomes clear that this problem is chronic. If this condition is not treated with Dr Allen’s Device, unpleasant symptoms may escalate to the groin. Men may also begin to experience pain in the perineum. Therefore, it is important to use Thermobalancing therapy as soon as CP/CPPS is diagnosed.

Dr Allen's Device is a class 1 medical device. Thermobalancing therapy and therapeutic device has received a U.S. patent. The 12-year observation and a clinical study on Thermobalancing therapy in men with CP/CPPS have demonstrated with the help of Dr Allen's Device men can recover from this nasty condition.

