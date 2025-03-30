Abia govt to partner NASS on renewable energy

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has promised his government’s readiness to partner with the National Assembly in the development and promotion of renewable energy towards finding a sustainable solution to electricity supply challenges in the country.

The governor made the promise when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy on a courtesy visit to his Aba country home on Saturday.

Governor Otti underscored the importance of prioritising finding solutions to the country’s power challenges and commended the 10th House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas for taking up the challenge.

ALSO READ: Abia govt begins clearance of airport access road

He said that immediately after his administration was inaugurated, he prioritised solving the decay in infrastructure in Aba, especially in the areas of environmental sanitation, electricity and roads, because they were crucial to boosting the huge industrial potential of the people in Aba.

The governor said that the government had to enter into an agreement with a private electricity distribution firm, Geometric, and initiated a bill tagged ‘Abia State Electricity Regulatory Bill’ which had been passed by the state Assembly and signed into law to back up the electricity supply initiative of the government.

He stated that currently, Aba and environs are enjoying between 23 to 24 hours of electricity supply, with about 80 megawatts of electricity supply from Geometric.

Otti stated the readiness of the government to partner with the programme of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy in hosting its first Legislative Summit on Renewable Energy, slated to hold in Lagos from 5th to 7th May, 2025.

He said that his government would participate fully because of the need for collaborative efforts in addressing the nation’s energy security.

Earlier in his speech, chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, and, member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state, Hon Victor Afam Ogene told the governor that the purpose of the visit by the members was to enlist the partnership of the Abia state government to the development efforts of the House of Representatives.

He told the governor that the summit aimed to assemble stakeholders, experts and lawmakers to come up with robust policies and programmes that would drive renewable energy growth and grid modernisation.

He said that already some key stakeholders from the country and abroad have confirmed their readiness to participate, including the parliaments of Ghana, South Africa and Gambia. And experts from the Netherlands.

Ogene told Governor Otti that already the Speaker of Ghana parliament and some notable global organisations, including the INDP, GIZ and EU have agreed to partner with the committee to ensure the success of the important policy programme.

He told the Abia state governor that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, recognises his esteemed role in Nigeria’s development, adding that the Speaker prioritises the development of the renewable energy sector as crucial in solving the nation’s electricity supply challenges and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The event, the lawmaker said, would facilitate knowledge exchange and promote dialogue among legislators, experts, and stakeholders on critical legislative priorities, regulatory frameworks, and global best practices, to accelerate renewable energy adoption in Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE