Eid-el-Fitr: Soludo congratulates Muslims, urges unity, hope for Nigeria

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has conveyed congratulations to the Muslim faithful in Anambra State and across Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of Eid el-Fitr, marking the culmination of the sacred month of Ramadan.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Sunday by his press secretary, Christian Aburime.

Governor Soludo praised the Muslim community for its untiring dedication to the values of sacrifice, compassion, and spiritual renewal demonstrated during Ramadan. “The discipline, resilience, and profound faith exhibited by our Muslim brothers and sisters throughout this holy month inspire us all.

“Ramadan is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of self-reflection, charity, and communal solidarity, principles that resonate universally,” the Governor stated.

Governor Soludo also emphasised the timeliness of Eid-el-Fitr’s message of unity, urging Nigerians to embrace the occasion as an opportunity to strengthen bonds of mutual respect and understanding.

“As we celebrate this joyous day, let us recommit to fostering harmony across all lines of faith, ethnicity, and creed. In Anambra and beyond, we are one people, united by our shared aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Nigeria,” he affirmed.

The Governor further highlighted the alignment of Eid’s lessons with his administration’s vision for Anambra State, anchored on justice, equity, and collective progress. He reiterated his commitment to policies that promote social cohesion, economic empowerment, and dialogue as cornerstones of sustainable development.

Soludo prayed that the blessings of this season fill every home with joy, gratitude, and renewed hope as we all carry forward the spirit of Ramadan to build a nation where every citizen thrives in dignity.

