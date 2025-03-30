Okun development association hosts security summit

The apex socio-cultural organisation of the Okun-Yoruba people in Kogi State, the Okun Development Association (ODA), has taken a significant step towards addressing the security challenges in Okunland by convening a security summit.

The summit, themed “Unlocking Okunland’s Full Potential Through Strategic Partnerships,” was held in Kabba, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, and resolved to implement a comprehensive security plan.

The pivotal summit brought together senior government officials, traditional rulers, security experts, and stakeholders from various sectors to brainstorm solutions to the escalating security challenges in the region.

Moderated by Dr Williams Toyin Akanle, a retired Director of the Department of State Security Service and a renowned security expert, the event placed a focus on actionable strategies to address these pressing issues.

In his welcome address, the President-General of the ODA, Ambassador Akenson Rotimi, emphasised the importance of a strategic and collective approach to combating the menace of insecurity.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Ododo, represented by the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Duro Omodara (Rtd), expressed the Kogi State Government’s full support for the initiative. The governor highlighted grassroots community policing as a sustainable method of addressing security challenges, noting that the administration was working diligently in this regard.

Guest speaker CC Adetunji Adeleye, Ondo State Commander of the South-West Security Network (Amotekun) and Coordinator of the Corps in the South-West region, underscored the necessity of legislative action to ensure effective synergy in community policing among neighbouring states.

Speaking on behalf of Okun traditional rulers, the Olujumu of Ijumu and Chairman of the Ijumu Traditional Council, HRM Oba Williams Ayeni, lamented persistent attacks by non-indigenous criminal elements. The royal father stressed that such actions appear driven by an agenda to seize Okun land and subjugate its people, an agenda that must be collectively resisted.

A communiqué containing the resolutions from the summit, signed by Chief Jibril Yusuf (Chairman), Araba Rufus Aiyenigba (Secretary), Hon. Soji Olu, and Pastor Dayo Thomas, was issued to journalists on Sunday in Lokoja.

Key resolutions from the summit included the establishment of a well-funded grassroots community policing structure, acknowledging that security is everyone’s responsibility. This structure will incorporate technology-driven security operations, with well-resourced Okun compatriots encouraged to provide support. Proper profiling of settlers in Okun communities will be conducted to prevent infiltration by criminal elements.

Other resolutions included fostering community engagement, economic empowerment, a Security Trust Fund, regular security audits, support for vigilante groups, assistance for victims of security breaches, and strengthening traditional rulers in their security roles.

The summit emphasised the importance of sharing credible information with security operatives while exercising discretion in the use of social media concerning security matters.

Economic empowerment, job creation, and social interventions were identified as essential tools to reduce criminal activity and the vulnerability of youths. The establishment of a community-based Security Trust Fund in Okunland was also proposed to support security initiatives, alongside regular security audits to identify and address gaps in the current system.

The summit resolved to ensure adequate incentives, motivation, and morale-boosting measures for vigilante groups and hunters, as well as sustainable support systems for victims of security breaches. Additionally, it advocated for improved backing from the government and well-meaning individuals to assist traditional rulers in securing their domains while encouraging the communities to embrace traditional security measures.

Dignitaries at the summit included Hon. Wemi Jones (Commissioner for Education), Hon. Sunday Faleke (Commissioner for Special Duties), former Commissioner for Environment Hon. Victor Omofaiye, Otunba Shuaib Ipinmisho (Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Land Matters), and former Kogi Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Bolanle Bola-Olorunsaiye.

Others present were Richard Osaseyi (General Manager, Kogi Signage Advertisement Agency), the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Traditional Council, HRM Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi (represented by HRH Olu L.F. Ayinmiro, Oba of Iluke), Agbana of Isanlu HRM Oba Moses B. Etombi, HRM Elulu of Mopa Oba Muyiwa Ibeun, HRM Oba Ayodele Irukera (Elegbe of Egbe, represented by Bale of Egbe HRH Oba Abiodun Agbana), HRM Olu Anthony Bamigbaiye Idowu CON (Olu-Adde of Ekinrin-Adde), along with other stakeholders and key figures in the security architecture of Okunland and beyond.

