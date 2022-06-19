Abia APC factions reconcile under Emenike

Factions of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia Saturday, reconciled with a determination to capture Abia Government House in 2023.

This reconciliation was at the instance of a party chieftain, Emeka Atuma at his Ntalakwu Oboro in Ikwuano LGA country home.

In a communique read by Rt. Hon. Martins Azubuike, the party under Hon. Donatus Nwankpa and High Chief Ikechi Emenike (Leader) resolved that “Abia APC is now one United party under Kingsley Ononogbu (as state party chairman) and High Chief Ikechi Emenike and that leaders from all factions have agreed to remain under one United Abia APC.”

They further resolved that High Chief Ikechi Emenike is the only Abia APC governorship candidate for 2023 election, and urged that leaders of the party should put in more efforts to sustain the achieved reconciliation and reintegration in the state, among other resolutions.

Addressing party faithful, Ikechi Emenike expressed his happiness over the reconciliation, adding, “it is shameful that APC will parade these men of timber and calibre in Abia and the state will remain as it is now.”

According to him, “PDP is dead in Abia State and APC will rise”, assuring that the party will capture the Government House, and as well produce the three senators and eight House of Representatives members.

In his speech, the convener of the reconciliation meeting, Hon. Emeka Atuma who is also the party’s Abia Central Senatorial candidate said “In APC now, there is no victor and no vanquished. All we are asking for is for APC to form government of Abia State.”

Also speaking, a former chairman of the party in Abia, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa said “We have reconciled. This is a new APC. Let the sycophant go, I have reconciled with my brother.

“We have a new rule of engagement. Our desire is not just party, but to take over Government House. This is now the only one APC recognized by the party National body.”





Others who spoke, including Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha. Hon. Ben Kalu, Emeka Nwogu, Fabian Nwankwo and Kingsley Ononogbu (State Chairman) assured that the party will win against all odds and that any other guber aspirant in the party apart from Emenike is a fraudster.

The pioneer chairman of the party in Abia, Fabian Nwankwo was the chairman of the occasion.

