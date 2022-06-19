Buhari congratulates Oyebanji on winning Ekiti guber poll

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as he is declared Governor-elect in Saturday’s Ekiti State Gubernatorial election.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Sunday informed that the President noted that the victory is well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the state and the party, before his nomination as the standard bearer, urging him, however, to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state.

It said President Buhari also rejoiced with the APC chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

He charged all APC members across and outside the country to see this as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month July.

President Buhari also felicitated with the people of Ekiti State for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they are the real victors as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission and the law enforcement agencies for the preparations put in place, urging them to keep the momentum for upcoming elections.

