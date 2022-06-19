Business Mogul, Alhaji Ahmed Omidiran, dies at 95

Business Mogul and founder Presidential Hotel, Osogbo, Alhaji Ahmed Omidiran has passed on.

The famous business icon died early today at the age of 95.

A statement signed by the the family’s spokesman, Babatunde Omidiran says the a special prayer will be held in honour of the deceased at the Osogbo Central Mosque at 4pm today.

The burial party will thereafter convey the remains of the popular and successful businessman to his residence at Omidiran Gardens, Osogbo where he will be buried.

The statement adds that further announcements concerning the burial will be made later.

