Abducted Ondo CMD, two others regain freedom after four days

The Chief Medical Director of General Hospital, Idoani, Ondo State, Olufemi Adeogun, and two other victims who were kidnapped by gunmen along Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, have regained their freedom after paying N4.5m ransom to secure their freedom.

The three were released after spending four days in the captives of their abductors and parting with the ransom.

The three victims including Adeogun were kidnapped while returning from their office on Monday afternoon by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

According to a family source, who disclosed to our reporter that the medical doctors regained his freedom with others after spending four days in the captivity of their abductors.

He explained that abductors who had earlier demanded N100m from the families of the victims as ransom some few hours after their abduction agreed to reduce the price after several negotiations.

The family source said the abductors demanded cash and the money was deposited in the forest between Idoani and Ipele town after walking in the bush for over four hours.

He said the kidnappers ensure that “we are not with any security agents before they ordered us to drop the money in a particular place. They confirm the receipt of the money and communicated to us before they released the three victims.”

He said the kidnappers confirmed the money before the victims were released around 10 pm on Thursday night and they have all reunited with their families.

Attempts to confirm the release of the victims from the state police command were not as successful as the State Police Public Relations Officer could not be reached.

But the Spokesperson of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ayorinde Omojokun, who confirmed the release of the three victims said the victims have reunited with their families after their horrible experiences in the kidnappers’ den.

He, however, said he was not sure if any ransom was paid or not to the abductors but assured that those behind the kidnap would be brought to book.

He said men from the brigade are still on the trail of the hoodlums, saying that the kidnappers would soon be apprehended and brought to book.

