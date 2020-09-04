PSL foundation empowers Nigerians towards poverty alleviation

Skill acquisition and economic empowerment have been identified as critical factors for wealth creation in any country, especially in a developing nation like Nigeria.

Head of Possibility Specialists Foundation, Egona Abraham said this during the week while reviewing the impact of the foundation on the nation’s youths in the past few years.

Egona said by focusing on these two areas – skill acquisition and economic empowerment – no fewer than 12,000 Nigerians have been lifted out of poverty by creating employment.

Head of the foundation, Egona Abraham, in an interview with Tribune Online on the foundation’s journey so far said: “the PSL scheme is a humanitarian-centred development programme designed to support the government in empowering people to achieve financial freedom.”

He added that the vision of the foundation is to leverage on the empowerment of many people with financial intelligence and necessary skills to further help and empower many others so that in the long run the ripple effect will create an atmosphere of wellness and wealth creation all over the country.

A Corporate Affairs Commission-registered foundation and recognised with a Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) certificate, Abraham said PSL has remained above board by allowing itself to be under tight monitoring by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other relevant agencies.

“We have been involved in verifiable services to our numerous partners and donors for the past 21 years including days when it was not registered and building the strong foundation it now has. Today, it’s now a conglomerate.

“Over the years, PSL has affected thousands of Nigerians who will speak boldly for the company at any time. We have been tested, proven and found worthy to alleviate poverty and the pains of thousands, through centralization of efforts together to achieve a common goal which is success delivery with no excuses,” Abraham said.

He added that the company’s area of interest is skill acquisition training worldwide, forex trading, supplies of various educational and instructional materials, industrial consultancy, Honey production and marketing of agricultural products from our farms, estate management, rice and bread production, security consultancy as well as security equipment sales.