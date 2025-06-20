Edo community kicks against selection of monarch

The lingering crisis over the installation of a new Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State may not end soon, as members of the Ukhomuyio Community on Friday protested the planned installation of one Michael Sado as the monarch of the limestone-rich Okpella town.

The protesters said the selection of Sado was in violation of the Declaration of the Customary Law regulating succession to the traditional title of Okuokpellagbe.

According to them, Sado was picked by a group which had no legal recognition in the Declaration.

The leader of the protesters, who doubles as the Obodeanokpella of Okpella, Chief Charles Adogah, said the Declaration vested the power of nominating the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in the component branch of the appropriate ruling house, supervised by the village head.

Adogah lamented that it was unfortunate that Governor Monday Okpebholo endorsed a different script that was not approved by the constitutionally recognised kingmakers in the community.

He further alleged that many of the community elders who spoke against the irregularity had either been harassed, arrested, or detained for speaking against the selection of Okuokpellagbe.

Chief Adogah therefore appealed to Governor Okpebholo to suspend what he termed the “unlawful coronation of Sado” as well as cancel the flawed process that led to his appointment.

In accordance with the provisions of the extant Declaration, Komunio village of the Oteku ruling house, he argued, should be allowed, without interference, to carry out its traditional and lawful responsibility of selecting a candidate to the exalted throne of Okuokpellagbe of Okpella.

“The selection process proceeds strictly in line with the Declaration of Customary Law regulating the selection.

“All arrests and harassment of peaceful innocent community members should cease immediately and those arrested be released unconditionally without delay.

“Your Excellency, your kinsman, Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli, is remembered with reverence and pride in Okpella. We pray that your name, too, will be etched not in controversy, but in honour. Let your legacy be one of justice, not of injustice dressed in political convenience.

“To all Okpella sons and daughters, we say remain calm, but resolute. Remain peaceful but firm. Our culture, our voice, and our heritage must not be silenced.” he admonished.

When contacted, Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lucky Eseigbe, said the protest over the installation was “too late.”

Eseigbe stated that Governor Okpebholo approved Sado’s selection as the nominee from the community.

The commissioner urged the aggrieved Ukhomuyio Community members to seek legal action.

