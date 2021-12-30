AATF West African representative Dr Issoufou retires

Dr Issoufou Abdulrahman Kollo, a plant pathologist and Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea Project Manager at African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) will bow out of the services of AATF at the end of December 2021 having attained the age of retirement and contributed his measure to the development and release of Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea.

Dr Issoufou came into AATF in 2016 and was charged with the responsibilities of steering the Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea project to completion.

As the PBR Cowpea manager, Issoufou brought some managerial style based on his knowledge of the terrain and the breeding process. Under his leadership, the project assumed an unprecedented speed that saw it getting environmental release and commercial release under just four years of his leadership.

As the representative of AATF in the West African sub-region, he made AATF so attractive to our partners and stakeholders to the extent that every other week there is an invitation from one organisation, institution or group asking him to speak about biotechnology, GMOs, and agriculture generally.

According to a statement from AATF, Dr Issoufou never disappoints as he approaches every speaking event with faultless stories and trajectories that inspired the audience. He is a man of detail as he remembers dates, times, and seasons with razor blade accuracy.

“He is not patient with lies or liars and on several occasions, he had confronted peddlers of misinformation head-on and made them eat their words.

“Dr Issoufou is a father and mentor who encourages those around him to get hands-on experience, take control of their destinies and display their knowledge of issues.

“On partner management, Issoufou always has some wonderful strategies on how to approach every issue and with his guidance, AATF was able to operate friction-free with partners in the West African sub-region,” AATF said.

Recalling his experience with the PBR Cowpea project recently, Issoufou noted that he had never seen any agricultural project which brought joy and a sense of relief to farmers like the PBR Cowpea.

“During the national demonstration on farm fields I interacted with the farmers, and you can see how excited and relieved they are. The way the seeds were rushed by farmers when we released them for planting is another pointer to the success of this project.

“I have worked on several projects but never seen one that the farmers’ satisfaction is so immediate like the PBR Cowpea, the farmers were so happy because of the yield differences, it is early maturing and requires less investment when compared to the conventional variety,” he said.

Dr Issoufou was recently described as an encyclopedia based on his knowledge and ability to discuss any subject matter with such accuracy that makes some people wonder if he were really a plant pathologist or a historian.

“At AATF, Dr Issoufou will be greatly missed by all, and most especially the journalists who have, over time found him to be a delight and very exciting during interviews due to his versatile knowledge of issues in the agricultural sector, politics, and religion although his position restricts him from openly speaking about politics and religion.

“He has left an indelible mark in Nigeria’s biotechnology space. He stood in the gap when the anti-technologists circulated unscientific information about biotechnology and PBR cowpea in particular in the country.

“Like it is said in Nigeria, you may retire but you are not tired, so from the AATF fraternity, We wish Dr Issoufou, the Cowpea guru, a retirement full of celebration and more contributions to humanity.

“Although Dr Issoufou has left the glare of the stage at AATF, he has obviously not left the room, as he would remain a human biotechnology resource hub in whom lies the key to the solution to several problems currently bedevilling mankind”, the statement added.